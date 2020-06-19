Sections
Home / Cities / 450 beds in Burari hospital for Covid treatment

450 beds in Burari hospital for Covid treatment

New DelhiAround 450 of the 700 beds in the newly constructed hospital in Burari will be used for the treatment of patients with the coronavirus disease, according to chief minister...

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 23:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi

Around 450 of the 700 beds in the newly constructed hospital in Burari will be used for the treatment of patients with the coronavirus disease, according to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Of these, 250 beds will have oxygen support.

On Friday, deputy chief minister and acting health minister Manish Sisodia visited the hospital to take stock of the preparedness measures in the hospital.

“Almost all preparations for Covid-19 treatment have been done here. There will be 450 beds in this hospital for the treatment of Corona patients, and every third bed will have oxygen supply attached to it. Around 125 beds already have oxygen supply, and 125 beds will be provided oxygen through oxygen cylinders,” said Kejriwal.



HT had reported in May that the hospital was likely to be used for the treatment for patients of Covid-19. Two other upcoming hospitals in Ambedkar Nagar and Dwarka might also be used for the treatment of the people with the infection if the number of cases goes up.

The three hospitals will together add over 2,500 beds to the existing 11,770 beds in the Delhi government-run hospitals.

Of the 30,000 hospital beds that the government is in the process of procuring, 1,200 Covid-19 beds are likely to be added in these three newly constructed hospitals.

The government has said that as per projections, 1.5 lakh beds will be needed for the treatment of Covid-19 patients by the end of July.

This estimate is based on the recommendations of a five-member expert committee that had said that Delhi will likely see 1 lakh cases by the end of the month and would need 15,000 beds for the treatment of those severely ill.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi’s Covid count crosses 50,000, death toll breaches 2,000-mark
Jun 20, 2020 00:18 IST
Unidentified men open fire at caretaker of under construction colony in Ludhiana
Jun 20, 2020 00:18 IST
29-year-old provides essential kits to transgenders
Jun 20, 2020 00:16 IST
Keep June 24 deadline to send migrants home, SC tells states
Jun 20, 2020 00:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.