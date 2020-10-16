457 structures in Navi Mumbai identified as dangerous to live in

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has sought structural audit reports of more than 30-year-old buildings in the city by December 31. The civic body has conducted a survey and declared 457 structures as dangerous.

NMMC has conducted the survey for 2020-21 to identify dangerous buildings in the city. Following the survey, all the 457 buildings have been issued notices to vacate.

Abhijit Bangar, NMMC chief, said, “We have informed the residents that it is mandatory to conduct a structural audit of buildings more than 30 years old by civil or structural engineers registered with NMMC.

The structural audit report submitted to NMMC should have details of repairs carried out in the building based on the recommendation of the appointed structural auditor and a certification that the building in question is safe for use.”

Bangar added that failure to submit the report by the society or owners will result in a fine of ₹25,000 or the annual property tax amount, whichever is higher.

NMMC has listed the details of its registered structural engineers on its website www.nmmc.gov.in

The structural audit report is to be submitted by December 31 to the assistant municipal commissioner of the respective wards, ward officers and assistant director (town planning).

Bangar said, “Residing in dilapidated and dangerous buildings or houses can cost lives and also lead to financial losses. We appeal to the residents to immediately vacate such structures. Any loss of life or property under such circumstances will be the sole responsibility of the concerned persons.”

Responding to the civic order, Ganesh Salvi, 56, a resident of the dilapidated JN type building in Vashi, said, “It is easy for the civic body to declare the buildings dangerous and ask us to vacate them. Where do we go? The government cannot shed responsibility by simply issuing a warning on the state of the buildings. It should make alternate arrangements as most of us cannot afford a new house.”

Inbraj Pandian, 45, a social worker, said, “There is no transit camp facility in the city despite demands for several years. It is wrong for the administration to ask people to vacate their houses under such circumstances.”

An NMMC official, on condition of anonymity, added, “Efforts have long been on to have transit camp facility in the city but has been stuck due to lack of land availability. We are trying to get land from CIDCO for it.”