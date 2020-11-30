Sections
45K students from Pune region eligible for FYJC admissions in second round

Merit list to be declared on December 5, says assistant director of education, Pune

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 17:19 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Hindustan Times Pune

After scrutiny of online forms and preference given by the students, 45,307 students from Pune region are eligible to get FYJC admission in the second round. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)

PUNE At least 45,000 students have enrolled online for first-year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions from Pune division in the second round of admission.

The admissions started from November 26 after a gap of two months.

In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area from 304 junior colleges, a total of 1,07,030 seats are available for Class 11 for this academic year. Out of which 30,544 students have confirmed their admissions in the first round. And for the remaining 76,486 seats a total of 1,00,787 students have now registered online.

Now after scrutiny of online forms and preference given by the students, 45,307 students are eligible to get admission in this second round.

Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, said, “The admission process has begun and students can now login to complete the process. Those students had filled the forms through Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) quota, they will be automatically transferred to the open category in the software. If students want to do any changes in their forms they have time till December 1.”

“On December 3 and 4 all the forms will be scrutinised and on December 5 the merit list will be declared. After which the further admission process will continue,” she said.

