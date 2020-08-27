47 consumers booked for power theft in Khanna

A team of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) raided different villages in Khanna circle on Thursday and lodged FIRs against 47 consumers for power theft.

The early morning raids were conducted following the directions of PSPCL chairman-cum-managing director A Venu Parshad, distribution director GPS Grewal and Ludhiana central zone chief engineer Varinder Pal Singh Saini.

Khanna DS circle superintending engineer Himat Singh Dhillon informed that the team checked 2,713 connections. Of these, 47 cases of electricity theft, 95 unauthorised extension (UE) in load and three cases of unauthorised electricity use were detected.

Apart from this, 21 suspected meters having their displays off were sealed. These will be checked at the ME lab. Readings/particulars of 2,127 meters were also checked and these are being compared with the record. Around ₹17 lakh penalty has been charged to these consumers.