48-year-old biker killed, wife injured in Ludhiana hit-and-run mishap

Driver of Hyundai Creta speeds off after hitting motorcycle on the Tibba Canal bridge.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 17:43 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 48-year-old man was killed and his wife suffered injuries after a speeding car hit their motorcycle and drove off on the Tibba Canal bridge on Friday evening.

The deceased, Surjit Singh of Jamalpur, used to deliver goods at various factories in his pickup auto.

His wife, Jasbir Kaur, told the police that they were on their way to a local shrine on a motorcycle. When they reached the Tibba Canal Bridge, a speeding Hyundai Creta hit their two-wheeler head-on.

The impact of the collision left her husband grievously hurt, while she survived with minor injuries.



Kaur rushed her husband to a local hospital with the help of onlookers, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said passers-by jotted down the car’s registration number, and efforts were on to arrest the driver.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Jamalpur police station.

