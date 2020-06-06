Sections
Home / Cities / 48-year-old driver tests positive in Kangra, Himachal’s Covid-19 count rises to 394

48-year-old driver tests positive in Kangra, Himachal’s Covid-19 count rises to 394

The patient had a travel history to Delhi and had returned to Himachal on May 30; Kangra’s has recorded 102 Covid-19 cases, of which 51 are active

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 14:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Dharamshala

A second wave of Covid-19 cases hit Himachal on May 4. Since then, 394 people have tested positive for the deadly virus. Five people have died due to the contagion. (Representative Image/Reuters )

A 48-year-old man tested positive for Covid-19 in Kangra district on Saturday afternoon, taking the state’s tally to 394.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said the patient, a resident of Ghallaur village of Jawalamukhi sub-division, is a driver by profession.

“The patient had a travel history to Delhi and had returned to Himachal on May 30. He was institutionally quarantined in Jawalamukhi town, the DC said. There are now 200 active cases in the state.

Kangra’s has recorded 102 Covid-19 cases, of which 51 are active. Around 50 people have recovered and one person has died due to the contagion. The recovery rate in the district is around 49%.



A second wave of Covid-19 cases hit Himachal on May 4. Since then, 394 people have tested positive for the deadly virus. Five people have died due to the contagion.

As many as 54 new cases were recorded this week.

So far, eleven of the total twelve districts in the state are affected by Covid-19. The tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti is the only Covid-free district.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sara shares unseen pics of herself on World Environment Day
Jun 06, 2020 14:43 IST
Tiger Shroff can’t stop puking at pic of sister Krishna kissing boyfriend
Jun 06, 2020 14:43 IST
Covid-19 not ‘exploded’ in India but risk remains: WHO expert
Jun 06, 2020 14:41 IST
Pak-based American blogger accuses three PPP leaders of rape and assault
Jun 06, 2020 14:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.