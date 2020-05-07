48-year-old woman tests positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, count now 46

Sections
Authorities have traced her 48 contacts and they have been placed under quarantine.

Updated: May 07, 2020 20:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla/Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh reported a fresh Covid-19 infection on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 46, officials said.

A 48-year-old woman from Sarkaghat of Mandi district, whose son had died of the infection at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla on Tuesday, has tested positive for the virus, officials said.

Her 21-year-old son had returned from Delhi on April 29 after undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment. He was shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri medical college in Mandi’s Nerchowk on Monday evening and was subsequently referred to Shimla where he passed away on Tuesday. His sample had tested positive for Covid-19 after death.

“She was in institutional quarantine after his death. After sample tested positive she was admitted at IGMC,” additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman said.



Authorities have traced her 48 contacts and they have been placed under quarantine, he added.

A person, who was accompanying the woman, has tested negative for the virus.

Himachal Pradesh has recorded six Covid-19 cases in the last four days.

Till date, 17,492 people were kept under surveillance in the state of which 6,970 have completed the mandatory 28-day observation period. As many as 10,522 people are currently in home or institutional quarantine.

So far, 9,004 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the state. Himachal Pradesh is staring at a threat of a bigger outbreak as thousands of people returned home last week after the government opened the state borders to facilitate return of residents who were stranded in other states.

