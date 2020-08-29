49-year-old cop dies due to Covid-19, fourth case in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

In the fourth case in Palghar police district, a 49-year-old assistant police sub inspector (APSI) attached with Tulinj police station died due to Covid-19 and multi-organ failure on Thursday at Golden Park Hospital, Vasai, said sub-inspector Sachin Navadkar, public relations officer of Palghar Police.

The deceased police officer is survived by his wife and three children, said Navadkar.

So far, a total 314 cops in the district tested positive, of whom 30 are currently undergoing treatment.

Earlier on July 26, a 55-year-old sub-inspector attached to Waliv police station died at a Panvel hospital, and a police naik attached to the same police station died in a Nallasopara hospital on July 13. Before that, a 40-year-old hawaldar succumbed to the infection in the same Nallasopara hospital on June 3.

As per official data released by Palghar district collector, around 23,649 people tested positive for the infection and 476 deaths were reported in the district till Friday evening.