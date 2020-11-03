Sections
4kg heroin recovered in Poonch

Security forces recovered 4kg heroin from Dhargloon area, close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Poonch district on Tuesday.Poonch SSP Ramesh Kumar Angral said,...

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 21:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Security forces recovered 4kg heroin from Dhargloon area, close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Poonch district on Tuesday.

Poonch SSP Ramesh Kumar Angral said, “In a joint operation by SOG Mendhar, Gursai police station and the army, we recovered 4kg heroin.”

He said that in the last two days, security forces have recovered 6.5kg heroin in Mendhar. “It is a big achievement as we have been able to foil attempts of trans-border smuggling,” he added.

The consignment was hidden beneath boulders. A case under Sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Gursai police station and investigations are on.

“Searches are being conducted to find the handlers and source of the drugs,” he added. The SSP didn’t rule out the possibilities of some anti-national elements acting as couriers to smuggle narcotics into Poonch.

