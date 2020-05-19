Sections
4th Shramik train departs from Ambala with over 1k migrants

As per details, around 693 passengers boarded the train from Ambala, while 398 came from Yamunanagar and 205 from Panchkula in buses.

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

The fourth Shramik Speacial train, which departed from the Ambala Cantt railway station on Tuesday, will drop off around 1,296 migrant labourers to their native places in Bihar. (HT PHOTO)

The fourth Shramik Speacial train, which departed from the Ambala Cantt railway station on Tuesday, will drop off around 1,296 migrant labourers to their native places in Bihar.

Deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma said, “This is the fourth special train carrying migrants home. Earlier, we had sent migrants to Bhagalpur, Katihar and Muzaffarpur districts of Bihar in three special trains. We are following the same safety protocol as before.”

Yamunanagar DC Mukul Kumar said 10 buses ferrying 398 migrants belonging to Bhagalpur, Begusarai and Lakhisarai districts of Bihar were sent to Ambala Cantt railway station to board this special train.



BORDER AREAS CHECKED FOR MIGRANT MOVEMENT

The Ambala DC on Tuesday inspected the movement of migrants and security arrangements at the border as hundreds of migrants have been crossing over from Punjab in a bid to reach their native places for the past few weeks.

“In the last few days, migrants in large numbers from Punjab crossed over to Ambala. To restrict this movement, the administration has tightened curbs along the border, but migrants have started entering through fields or by crossing rivers. During the inspection, only a few workers were found walking on the roads. We’ve made arrangements so that they could be sent home safely in trains and buses,” the DC said.

