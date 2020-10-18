5.5kg of narcotics seized in Kupwara during weapon smuggling probe
Five pistols, 10 pistol magazines, five hand grenades,138 nine millimetre rounds were recovered
Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered 5.5kg of narcotics worth crores on October 13 while probing a weapon smuggling case in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, a spokesperson said on Sunday.
“Acting on a specific input, the police and Indian Army’s 6 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles launched a joint search operation. Five pistols, 10 pistol magazines, five hand grenades and 138 nine millimetre rounds were recovered,” the police spokesperson said.
Three suspects - Tanveer Ahmed Khan of Teetwal, Karnah; Sajad Ahmed Kakroo of Gundishat; and Zakir Hussain Shah of Takia, Bahadurkot - were questioned in connection with their involvement in cross-border narco-weapon smuggling, the spokesperson said. Five packets of a brown sugar-like substance were later recovered from Tanveer’s courtyard. The trio have been arrested and a case has been registered under Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act is underway.
A case will be registered at the Karnah Police Station.