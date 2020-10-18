Sections
5.5kg of narcotics seized in Kupwara during weapon smuggling probe

Five pistols, 10 pistol magazines, five hand grenades,138 nine millimetre rounds were recovered

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 17:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Srinagar

(Representative Image)

Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered 5.5kg of narcotics worth crores on October 13 while probing a weapon smuggling case in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, a spokesperson said on Sunday.

“Acting on a specific input, the police and Indian Army’s 6 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles launched a joint search operation. Five pistols, 10 pistol magazines, five hand grenades and 138 nine millimetre rounds were recovered,” the police spokesperson said.

Three suspects - Tanveer Ahmed Khan of Teetwal, Karnah; Sajad Ahmed Kakroo of Gundishat; and Zakir Hussain Shah of Takia, Bahadurkot - were questioned in connection with their involvement in cross-border narco-weapon smuggling, the spokesperson said. Five packets of a brown sugar-like substance were later recovered from Tanveer’s courtyard. The trio have been arrested and a case has been registered under Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act is underway.

A case will be registered at the Karnah Police Station.

