5 days after police car hit his bike in Mohali, 19-year-old succumbs to injuries

The cop has been booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence; he had sped away after the incident

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 18:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Five days after being hit by a police car in Mohali, a 19-year-old biker succumbed to his injuries at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident had taken place in the Industrial Area of Mohali on July 3.

The victim, Sukhbir of Chappar Chiri Khurd village, was returning after handing over the family’s horse cart to his father when the incident took place.

His father, Sukhwinder Singh, said that his son left on the bike after handing over the cart. “My son was taking a left turn towards Chappar Chiri when a Punjab Police car hit his bike. I was right behind my son on my cart when it happened,” he told the police, adding that the driver, who was in a cop’s uniform, sped away after the accident.



A PCR vehicle rushed Sukhbir to the civil hospital in Phase 6 from where he was shifted to a private hospital in Ropar. He had suffered a thighbone fracture. Two days ago, the victim complained of pain in his chest following which he was referred to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he died during the treatment in the early hours of Wednesday. The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered against the Punjab police car driver, Amarjit Singh, under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

