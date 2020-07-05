5 deaths, 183 fresh virus infections in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded five deaths and 183 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the total number of cases in the Union territory to 8,429, officials said.

Of the new cases, 132 are from Kashmir and 51 from Jammu division. Among these, 32 patients have a travel history.

As many as 21 employees of a firm that deals in supplying beverages of a US-based soft drinks company in Samba district have also tested positive for Covid-19.

After the results came out positive, over 500 employees of the company in Bari-Brahmana area of the district have been quarantined.

Senior superintendent of police Shakti Pathak said, “We are tracing their contacts and trying to ascertain their movements and source of infection. We are also trying to ascertain if during this period they had supplied soft drinks.”

Five more people succumbed to the virus in Kashmir. With this, the death toll in the UT has risen to 132—118 fatalities in Kashmir and 14 in Jammu division.

The UT particularly Kashmir valley is witnessing an increase in death toll for the past two weeks. More than half of the total deaths due to coronavirus in J&K have come since June 18.

Active cases in the UT stand at 3,042 after 112 more patients recovered on Sunday. Officials said 23 people were discharged in Jammu division and 89 in Kashmir.The total number of people who have recovered since the first cases emerged on March 9 has reached 5,255, taking the recovery rate to 62.34%.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in positive cases was witnessed in Srinagar district where 59 more people tested positive, followed by Kupwara at 20 and Budgam at 19. In Jammu division, the highest jump of 18 cases was reported in Samba district followed by Ramban at 10.

“In three weeks post-unlock, Covid cases account for more than the cumulative numbers in three months of lockdown, despite thousands of travelers coming in. Reflective of adherence to precautions and reiterates indispensable need of wearing masks, physical distancing and hygiene,” said Srinagar deputy commissioner Shahid Choudhary.

Till date, 2.96 lakh people have been enlisted for observation — 40,149 in home quarantine, 42 in hospital quarantine and 45,780 under home surveillance. Besides these, 2.07 lakh people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.