Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / 5 deaths, 564 fresh Covid cases in J&K

5 deaths, 564 fresh Covid cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded five more deaths and 564 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total Covid count to 1,06,548 and death toll to 1,629.Officials said 290 people...

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 22:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Jammu and Kashmir recorded five more deaths and 564 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total Covid count to 1,06,548 and death toll to 1,629.

Officials said 290 people tested positive in Kashmir and 274 in Jammu. Four persons succumbed to the disease in Jammu and one in Kashmir.

With 579 persons discharged on Sunday, as many as 99,219 people have recovered in the UT so far, taking the recovery rate to 93.12%. With this, there are 5,700 active cases in the UT.

The total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 28.10 lakh.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 107 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 52 cases. In Jammu division, highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 106, followed by 44 in Udhampur. Srinagar tops the case tally with 22,350 cases and 403 deaths, followed by Jammu district with 19,746 cases and 289 deaths.

Till date, 7.63 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 19,180 in home quarantine, 5,700 in isolation, and 46,800 under home surveillance. Besides, 6.90 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
Nov 22, 2020 22:34 IST
‘Many people don’t wear masks, this is upsetting’: Thackeray on Covid-19
Nov 22, 2020 21:10 IST
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Nov 22, 2020 20:50 IST
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Nov 22, 2020 18:44 IST

latest news

251 fresh cases in tricity, two dead in Chandigarh
Nov 22, 2020 22:33 IST
Bribe traced to officials properties, accounts in Rs 1500 cr Gomti river front scam: CBI
Nov 22, 2020 22:26 IST
Air quality ‘poor’ in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad
Nov 22, 2020 22:25 IST
HC puts Punjab govt, builder on notice for land misuse at Zirakpur housing society
Nov 22, 2020 22:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.