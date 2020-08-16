Sections
Home / Cities / 5 deaths in 2 days in Mohali district take toll to 36

5 deaths in 2 days in Mohali district take toll to 36

Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali, said all five patients had comorbidities

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 21:09 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Punjab’s Mohali district has recorded five deaths related to Covid-19 in the past two days, taking the toll to 36 on Sunday.

Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali, said all five patients had comorbidities. On Sunday, three women lost battle against coronavirus. Among them was a 53-year-old woman from Sector 91, who was suffering from hypertension and hepatitis C and was admitted to Government Medical College in Patiala.

The other two were a 35-year-old woman from Lalru suffering from diabetes and admitted to the civil hospital in Ambala, and a 25-year-old woman from Dera Bassi suffering from hypertension, who died at the PGIMER, Chandigarh. Saturday saw deaths of a 45-year-old woman from Kurali and 35-year-old man from Phase 11.

Their cremation has been performed as per protocol, said Dr Singh, adding that samples of family members and other contacts are being collected.



68 positive, 48 cured

Meanwhile, 68 fresh cases were reported on Sunday, with which the total has reached 1,809. As many as 58 people had tested positive on Saturday. The fresh cases include 23 each from Kharar and Dera Bassi subdivisions and 22 from Mohali.

Also, 48 people recovered from the disease, taking the number of those discharged and active cases to 949 and 824 respectively.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Random Forays: Dhoni, the swashbuckler who led from The Front
Aug 16, 2020 22:03 IST
Highest single-day spike of 15 Covid-19 deaths in Ludhiana
Aug 16, 2020 21:59 IST
Jagraon bridge: Potholed ramp connecting Ferozepur road to old city adding to residents’ woes
Aug 16, 2020 21:55 IST
Ganpati idols find temporary shelf space in various stores across city
Aug 16, 2020 21:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.