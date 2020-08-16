5 deaths in 2 days in Mohali district take toll to 36

Punjab’s Mohali district has recorded five deaths related to Covid-19 in the past two days, taking the toll to 36 on Sunday.

Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali, said all five patients had comorbidities. On Sunday, three women lost battle against coronavirus. Among them was a 53-year-old woman from Sector 91, who was suffering from hypertension and hepatitis C and was admitted to Government Medical College in Patiala.

The other two were a 35-year-old woman from Lalru suffering from diabetes and admitted to the civil hospital in Ambala, and a 25-year-old woman from Dera Bassi suffering from hypertension, who died at the PGIMER, Chandigarh. Saturday saw deaths of a 45-year-old woman from Kurali and 35-year-old man from Phase 11.

Their cremation has been performed as per protocol, said Dr Singh, adding that samples of family members and other contacts are being collected.

68 positive, 48 cured

Meanwhile, 68 fresh cases were reported on Sunday, with which the total has reached 1,809. As many as 58 people had tested positive on Saturday. The fresh cases include 23 each from Kharar and Dera Bassi subdivisions and 22 from Mohali.

Also, 48 people recovered from the disease, taking the number of those discharged and active cases to 949 and 824 respectively.