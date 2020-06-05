5 doctors among 182 Covid-19 cases reported in J&K

Sections
For the past couple of days, there has been a spike in infections across the UT, especially in the Kashmir division.

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Five doctors were among 182 Covid-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Total 108 people tested positive in the valley on Friday, while 74 in Jammu division, taking the total number of cases in J&K to 3,324. This is the second highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases in the UT.

On Thursday, 285 (highest in a day so far) Covid-19 cases were reported in J&K with majority of them being from Kashmir division.



A woman had died in Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, Srinagar, on Thursday. It was the ninth death in Srinagar district and 36th in J&K. Most Covid-19 deaths have taken place in 10 districts of Kashmir.

The highest number of cases (42) was recorded in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, followed by Udhampur (26) and Srinagar (22). So far, 1,086 patients have recovered and been discharged from the hospitals. As many as 1,98,933 samples have been tested in J&K and 2,04,900 are under observation. While Kashmir has 1,573 active cases, there are 629 in Jammu division.

