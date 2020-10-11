5 men attack auto dealer in full public view, vandalise his car

In a shocking incident, an auto dealer was brutally thrashed on Dhandhra road even as bystanders looked on helplessly. The incident, which took place on Saturday evening, has been caught on closed-circuit television cameras installed in the area. The men also vandalised the car of the victim, identified as Lalit Verma, 38, of Golden Avenue of Dhandra Road. Verma is a trader of second hand scooters and motorcycles.

On his complaint, police have booked Manjot Singh of Punjabi Bagh of Jawaddi and his four accomplices, who are yet to be identified.

The victim’s vandalised car. ( HT PHOTO )

Verma told the police that he had borrowed Rs 1 lakh from Manjot some time back. The money had been returned but Manjot was demanding Rs 40,000 more. On Sunday morning, the accused rang him up and threatened of dire consequences if he did not pay up. Later in the evening, when he was returning home, Manjot and his accomplices intercepted him on Dhandhra road and started attacking him.

CCTV footage from the area shows that onlookers made no attempts to rescue him. However, once the attackers left, they informed the police, who took Verma to the hospital.

Dugri station house officer inspector Surinder Kumar said after receiving the medical report and recording the statement of the victim, the police have registered a case against Manjot Singh and his four unidentified accomplices under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restrain), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for their arrest.