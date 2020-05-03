Sections
Home / Cities / 5 Moga residents get 3 contradictory test reports in three days in a row

5 Moga residents get 3 contradictory test reports in three days in a row

In tests conducted by Faridkot medical college lab, they were first declared negative for Covid-19, then positive and again negative

Updated: May 03, 2020 21:09 IST

By Hindustan Times, FARIDKOT, Hindustan Times FARIDKOT

A day after 22 people tested positive for coronavirus in Moga, confusion prevailed over the results of five district residents who received three contradictory reports of their same samples in three consecutive days from the laboratory at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH), Faridkot.

These residents, including four Nanded-returnees, were first declared negative for Civid-19 on Friday (May 1), and then positive on Saturday and again negative on Sunday.

Civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said, “The health department is looking into the matter. The situation has become very confusing as results were changed thrice by the Faridkot lab in three consecutive days.”

She added, “But no harm is done as these patients were kept in the quarantine facility after the first report and shifted to the isolation ward. We will still keep them in isolation until their status is not clear. We will send their fresh samples for testing to clear the doubts,” she added.



Moga nodal officer Naresh Amla said, “On May 1, we got a report from Faridkot medical college lab that these five persons were tested positive. But on May 2, the lab informed us that they have been tested positive. Today, they have sent another report claiming that they are negative. This is very confusing,” he added.

Dr Raj Bahadur, vice-chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, said, “It seems there has been some mistake at the part of the lab. I have asked lab’s nodal officer Neerja Jindal to send a detailed report at the earliest.”

Dr Deepak John Bhatti, principal GGSMCH Faridkot, said “We are looking into the matter. There could be some technical issue.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
May 03, 2020 19:25 IST
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
May 03, 2020 20:08 IST
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
May 03, 2020 21:07 IST
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
May 03, 2020 17:28 IST

latest news

‘Rohit Sharma learnt about captaincy from MS Dhoni’: Ambati Rayudu
May 03, 2020 21:27 IST
Uber to start operating from tomorrow in these cities
May 03, 2020 21:25 IST
EU leaders unveil plans to raise $8 bn for Covid-19 treatments and vaccine
May 03, 2020 21:17 IST
Native village remembers Col Sharma as simple, amiable person
May 03, 2020 21:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.