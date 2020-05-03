5 Moga residents get 3 contradictory test reports in three days in a row

A day after 22 people tested positive for coronavirus in Moga, confusion prevailed over the results of five district residents who received three contradictory reports of their same samples in three consecutive days from the laboratory at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH), Faridkot.

These residents, including four Nanded-returnees, were first declared negative for Civid-19 on Friday (May 1), and then positive on Saturday and again negative on Sunday.

Civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said, “The health department is looking into the matter. The situation has become very confusing as results were changed thrice by the Faridkot lab in three consecutive days.”

She added, “But no harm is done as these patients were kept in the quarantine facility after the first report and shifted to the isolation ward. We will still keep them in isolation until their status is not clear. We will send their fresh samples for testing to clear the doubts,” she added.

Moga nodal officer Naresh Amla said, “On May 1, we got a report from Faridkot medical college lab that these five persons were tested positive. But on May 2, the lab informed us that they have been tested positive. Today, they have sent another report claiming that they are negative. This is very confusing,” he added.

Dr Raj Bahadur, vice-chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, said, “It seems there has been some mistake at the part of the lab. I have asked lab’s nodal officer Neerja Jindal to send a detailed report at the earliest.”

Dr Deepak John Bhatti, principal GGSMCH Faridkot, said “We are looking into the matter. There could be some technical issue.”