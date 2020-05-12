Sections
5-month-old boy from Kalyan tests positive for Covid-19

A five-month-old boy from Kalyan tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation said the baby’s father, who works in Mumbai for essential services, had...

Updated: May 12, 2020 20:40 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

A five-month-old boy from Kalyan tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation said the baby’s father, who works in Mumbai for essential services, had tested positive a few days ago. “His four family members, including the baby’s mother, tested positive on Tuesday,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC. A nine-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy from Kalyan also tested positive on Tuesday.

