Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / 5-year-old boy kidnapped in Himachal’s Nalagarh rescued from Ludhiana bus stand

5-year-old boy kidnapped in Himachal’s Nalagarh rescued from Ludhiana bus stand

The child’s father owed the accused Rs 60,000 in payments, say police

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 18:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A five-year-old boy kidnapped from Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday morning was rescued from the Ludhiana bus stand later at night with the arrest of his father’s employee.

The accused, Shankar Kumar, 19, Bihar, kidnapped the boy as his father, Joginder Singh, owed him Rs 60,000 in payments, police said.

“As the boy, Rohan, was kidnapped, his father, a resident of Panjera village, Nalagarh, sounded the police. The local police traced his location to Ludhiana bus stand and informed us, following which we nabbed Kumar and rescued the child,” said ASI Gurcharanjit Singh, in-charge, bus stand police post.

The child was handed over to his parents, while the accused was taken away by the Himachal Pradesh Police, the ASI said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Cannot and will not repeal laws,’ says Centre as farm talks hit another stalemate
by Zia Haq | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee allows 100% occupancy in cinema halls
by HT Correspondent
Bird flu confirmed in 6 states; unusual avian deaths in Delhi being checked
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Farm laws: Tomar asks farmers’ unions leaders to offer alternative other than total repeal
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

Tamil Nadu reverses 100% occupancy order in movie theatres after Centre’s notice
by hindustantimes.com
Hong Kong grants bail to arrested pro-democracy activists
by Associated Press | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Customs officials set to grill Kerala Speaker in gold smuggling case
by Ramesh Babu
Burglars target shop in Ludhiana’s Kesarganj Mandi
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.