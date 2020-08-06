Sections
Home / Cities / 5-year-old swept by currents, holds onto a tree

5-year-old swept by currents, holds onto a tree

Mamta, who knows swimming, slipped and fell into a nullah. As she was swept by currents, she saw a tree and held on to the branch.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 01:33 IST

By Ram Parmar,

The five-year-old girl fell into the nullah around 2am in the night after their house was damaged due to heavy rains.

Five-year-old Mamta Lalka was walking with her parents and two siblings around 2am on Wednesday after their hut in Shenwari farm in Dahanu got damaged due to torrential downpour. While heading towards their pucca house in the same area, they were crossing a nullah when Mamta slipped and was swept away by currents.

Her father, Vijay, looked for her but couldn’t locate her in the dark. Meanwhile, Mamta, who knows swimming, saw a tree and held on to the branch so as to not be swept away by the strong current, said Rahul Sarang, Tehsildar, Dahanu.

“Vijay contacted us as day broke and when we went to the spot, we found Mamta still hanging on to the tree branch,” said Sarang.

With the help of some local youths, Mamta was rescued from the nullah and was taken to Saiwan government hospital.



Palghar district collector Dr Kailas Shinde said he will recommend Mamta’s name for bravery award to the Maharashtra government and the same will be sent to the Centre. “I will present a strong proposal on her behalf as Mamta showed her presence of mind and did not get scared despite the torrential downpour,” said Shinde.

Meanwhile, the tehsildar has done a panchnama of the hut which got damaged. The revenue department will render compensation to the family as per government rules, said Shinde.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Electricity bill-related issues hassle Chandigarh residents
Aug 06, 2020 02:01 IST
In a rebuff to Pakistan, UNSC says again Kashmir should be resolved bilaterally
Aug 06, 2020 02:00 IST
Teen, youth nabbed for damaging PCR vehicle with brick in Chandigarh
Aug 06, 2020 01:44 IST
CM asks BMC, other civic bodies to be on high alert
Aug 06, 2020 01:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.