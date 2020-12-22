5-yr-old girl raped, killed in Jhajjar

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a man residing in her neighbourhood in Jhajjar city on Sunday night, police said.

The victim’s father, a migrant labourer from Madhya Pradesh, said the accused, who is a history-sheeter, had come to his rented accommodation on Sunday night when he was not present and taken his five-year-old daughter.

“When I returned from the market, my daughter was missing. On suspicion, I went to the house of the accused but he did not open the door. Then I broke open the door and found him in inebriated condition while my daughter was lying dead on the floor,” he added.

Jhajjar superintendent of police Rajesh Duggal said, “We have arrested the accused, who is already facing eight cases in various police stations of Jhajjar and Rajasthan. We have handed over the girl’s body to her family after post-mortem examination. The accused was produced before the court and sent to one-day police remand,” the SP added.

As per doctors, preliminary report confirmed rape before the girl’s death.

Jhajjar city police has registered a case under Section 302 (murder), 376AB (rape on woman under twelve years of age) and 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Cpde, and Section 6 of the POCSO act and SC-ST Act.