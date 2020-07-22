Sections
Home / Cities / 50-bed Covid Care Centre set up adjoining DMCH in Ludhiana

50-bed Covid Care Centre set up adjoining DMCH in Ludhiana

Set up in the building of Shree Ram Sharnam Sewa Sadan, the centre will be run and managed by DMCH doctors and other staff.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 22:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma and commissioner of police Rakesh Kumar Agrawal interacting with doctors at the newly set up Covid Care Centre in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and Shree Ram Sharnam have set up a 50-bed Covid Care Centre in the building of Shree Ram Sharnam Sewa Sadan located adjoining the hospital campus in Kitchlu Nagar.

The centre will be run and managed by DMCH doctors and other staff.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma and commissioner of police Rakesh Kumar Agrawal on Wednesday visited the centre and appreciated the contribution in the battle against Covid-19.

Sharma said people from all sections of society should contribute during these testing times. He said Shree Ram Sharnam Sewa Sadan provided boarding and lodging to the attendants of patients at DMCH and had now helped set up the Covid Care Centre.



The centre was equipped with elevators, clean linen, dining area, air-conditioning and a dedicated team of DMCH staff to take care of Covid patients, he said, while urging other social organisations to also set up such centres, while assuring all possible help from the district administration.

The two officials, along with ADC (development) and other senior administration officials, also visited the local Fortis Hospital and urged the hospital management to increase the number of beds for Covid-19 patients.

Sharma said with the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, other private hospitals had also been directed to increase the beds on their respective premises.

Senior DMCH doctors Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander, Dr Sandeep Puri, Dr Bishav Mohan were also present on the occasion.

