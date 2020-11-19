Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / 50% Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals from UP and Haryana: AAP

50% Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals from UP and Haryana: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said around 50% of Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals are from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, which shows the state of health care...

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 00:05 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said around 50% of Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals are from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, which shows the state of health care infrastructure in the two states.

The party criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments in the two states for the health infrastructure there, and claimed the central government was yet to provide 250 ICU beds in a facility assured on Sunday.

“More than half of the Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals are from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. We are happy to provide them with quality health care but this shows the utter failure of the BJP government in these two states in the field of quality health care. Delhi, on the other hand, has a proper strategy in place,” AAP’s national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said in a press conference at the party’s head office.



He said, “Despite promising, the Central government is yet to provide 250 ICU beds for the people of Delhi. BJP ministers found time to put up posters promoting their advocacy, but they could not comply with our request to increase ICU beds.”

After his meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the central government assured 750 ICU beds for Delhi, of which 250 would be added in the next two days. The ICU beds are supposed to be added in the central government’s DRDO facility.

Neeraj Daftuar, principal officer on special duty to the Haryana chief minister, said AAP’s assertion was “preposterous”. He said, “Covid-19 patients from Delhi are regularly getting admitted in Gurugram hospitals like Medanta. What does that indicate? It seems the Delhi government needs to look at their own health infrastructure rather than do nitpicking on us.”

The CM’s aide said 58% of the total active infections in Haryana were confined to four national capital region districts bordering Delhi. They are Gurugram, Faridabad, Rohtak and Sonepat. Out of the four, Gurugram and Faridabad alone accounted for 48% of active infections. “It’s so unfortunate that instead of taking proactive measures and self-introspection, the Delhi government is getting into the blame game,” he said.

The Centre and Uttar Pradesh governments did not respond to requests for comment.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Europe sees first dip in Covid-19 cases in months, but deaths up: WHO
Nov 18, 2020 22:57 IST
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
Nov 18, 2020 20:45 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally climbs over 500,000; 7,486 fresh cases logged
Nov 19, 2020 00:14 IST
Sasikala’s lawyer expects early release as she deposits Rs 10 cr fine
Nov 18, 2020 23:18 IST

latest news

After being moderate after six weeks, air quality dips again in Noida, Ghaziabad
Nov 19, 2020 00:09 IST
Districts with high number of containment zones have most number of cases, shows govt data
Nov 19, 2020 00:08 IST
AAP MLA Atishi writes to air quality panel, points to role of farm fires in Delhi’s pollution
Nov 19, 2020 00:08 IST
JNU should encourage innovation in research on epidemiology: Kovind
Nov 19, 2020 00:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.