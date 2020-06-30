50 Covid-19 patients in dilapidated Ulhasnagar hospital building to be shifted

More than 50 Covid positive patients admitted in the dilapidated ESIS hospital building in Ulhasnagar, will now be shifted to a temporary hospital set up within the Tehsildar office premises in Ulhasnagar. This decision was taken by the new civic commissioner, Dr Mantada Raja Dayanidhi. The patients will be shifted when the alternate facility is ready, later this week. The ESIS Hospital was constructed in 1975 and has a capacity of 100 beds.

After taking charge, Dayanidhi was surveying the Covid hospitals in the city when he came across the condition of the ESIS Hospital. “Currently around 50 Covid positive asymptomatic patients are admitted in ESIS Hospital. Instructions have been provided by the commissioner to shift these patients, as it would be dangerous to continue to house them in a dilapidated structure, especially during monsoons. Within a few days, a temporary arrangement will be made available at the New Tehsildar Office for these patients to be shifted,” said Dr Yuvraj Bhadane, public relations officer, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. Meanwhile, the Ulhasnagar Traders Association and the Forum of Manufacture Association have together imposed a self-lockdown from July 1 to 7 within the city. “Taking into consideration the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases, we have decided to impose self-lockdown. Only essential shops will be open and most of them will also provide home delivery,” said Sumit Chakraborty, President, Ulhasnagar Traders Association. Till now, Ulhasnagar city has witnessed 1629 positive cases and 42 deaths.