Sections
Home / Cities / 50 Covid-19 patients in dilapidated Ulhasnagar hospital building to be shifted

50 Covid-19 patients in dilapidated Ulhasnagar hospital building to be shifted

More than 50 Covid positive patients admitted in the dilapidated ESIS hospital building in Ulhasnagar, will now be shifted to a temporary hospital set up within the Tehsildar...

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 01:33 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

More than 50 Covid positive patients admitted in the dilapidated ESIS hospital building in Ulhasnagar, will now be shifted to a temporary hospital set up within the Tehsildar office premises in Ulhasnagar. This decision was taken by the new civic commissioner, Dr Mantada Raja Dayanidhi. The patients will be shifted when the alternate facility is ready, later this week. The ESIS Hospital was constructed in 1975 and has a capacity of 100 beds.

After taking charge, Dayanidhi was surveying the Covid hospitals in the city when he came across the condition of the ESIS Hospital. “Currently around 50 Covid positive asymptomatic patients are admitted in ESIS Hospital. Instructions have been provided by the commissioner to shift these patients, as it would be dangerous to continue to house them in a dilapidated structure, especially during monsoons. Within a few days, a temporary arrangement will be made available at the New Tehsildar Office for these patients to be shifted,” said Dr Yuvraj Bhadane, public relations officer, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. Meanwhile, the Ulhasnagar Traders Association and the Forum of Manufacture Association have together imposed a self-lockdown from July 1 to 7 within the city. “Taking into consideration the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases, we have decided to impose self-lockdown. Only essential shops will be open and most of them will also provide home delivery,” said Sumit Chakraborty, President, Ulhasnagar Traders Association. Till now, Ulhasnagar city has witnessed 1629 positive cases and 42 deaths.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

6-year-old Mumbai boy raises ₹54K through artwork, donates it to NGO
Jun 30, 2020 02:06 IST
Centre plans levy on solar panel makers in SEZs
Jun 30, 2020 01:51 IST
PSBs have at least Rs8 lakh crore of loans under moratorium
Jun 30, 2020 01:46 IST
Restaurants in Mumbai can pay 50% liquor licence fee by September-end
Jun 30, 2020 01:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.