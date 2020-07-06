50 lakh urban and 2 crore rural property owners to get benefit of digital property cards

Pune Residents can now get the details of their property at the click of mouse where they can generate their digital property card.

The state has fixed Rs 135 for residents from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Rs 90 for residents of municipal council while Rs 45 for rural residents as online fees for obtaining the digital property card.

The property card will be affixed with digital signature and the project is implemented by the state land records department as part of its electronic mutation entry and property record storage initiative.

The card is aimed at providing legal protection to one’s property as it comes with a government guarantee to the title and in future will have biometric fingerprints of owners and Aadhaar card details will be seeded with the land records, according to Maharashtra settlement commissioner S Chockalingam.

Currently, full information of the real estate, including its background history and dimensions are available in the property card. Earlier, an end user had to go to the talathi office for a hardcopy of his/her property card known as 7/12 extract which was later digitised.

Maharashtra revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said, “The project is in the final stage and it will benefit the citizens at large. It is a foolproof mechanism where necessary protections are in place for the property owners.”

Currently the user has to pay Rs 15 online for getting a digital copy of 7/12 extract. In continuation with the digitisation policy, the state government went ahead with digitisation of complete records of individual properties in phases. Currently, the work is in its final stage after which all properties will have unique digital property cards.

However, a decision regarding the fees to be charged was not taken by the government. Revenue department additional secretary Santosh Bhogale issued the government resolution (GR) regarding the fees to be charged in cities, municipalities and gram panchayat areas paving way for the earliest availability of digital property card with signature for the end users in the state.

According to the land record officials at the settlement commissionerate, the digital property card will have details like name ownership title, the flat / land size, which can be obtained online subject to online payment. Besides the 50 lakh urban property owners, the benefit will extend to two crore holders of 7/12 extract in rural Maharashtra. It will trace the history of the property and generate a detailed report.

“The project is being rolled out for Maharashtra from August 1. Those who want to obtain the property card can log onto mahabhumi.gov.in, link to all services and click digital property card by selecting their district and city survey no,”said Chockalingam. He said, 98.5 per cent of 2.50 crore are digitally signed and available. “We have three thousand villages having property cards. We intend to cover the state by November 1 in different stages.”

The card will enable government authorities to have a clear view of the property ownership and help in taxation. It will also reduce the burden of physical running around by citizens as well as document preservation as all records are scanned and stored permanently online with a robust and secure data protection system in place, revenue department officials said.

Foolproof mechanism to check property records

The revenue and land record individuals will be granted dedicated role-based limited access to property data through strict monitoring and accountability mechanism.

Biometric access will be granted to only authorised officials after verification

Mechanism to fix the responsibility of staffers with biometric access and log generation

Data encryption and digital signatures mechanism will be activated before government officials authorise the property document

Digital signature system has been activated to prevent unauthorised change or tamper in the individual property data on the server

System of verification of original information

There will be a centralised system of the state to store data in the form of a dedicated data centre

Forensic audit in place to find out which official made changes in the property documents with time, data and reason