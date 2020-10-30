Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / 50% of Mohali’s fields under stubble burning: Admn survey

50% of Mohali’s fields under stubble burning: Admn survey

As many as 35 farmers have been fined Rs 90,000 in the past one month.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 20:30 IST

By Hillary Victor, Hindustan Times Mohali

The survey teams found that around 25,800 hectares of land was under paddy cultivation, which is expected to result in 1.29 lakh quintals of crop residue. (HT File Photo)

Rapid response teams and village-level nodal officers appointed to monitor stubble burning in the district have found that 50% of the total fields in Mohali are under stubble burning, while 35 farmers have been fined to the tune of Rs 90,000 for the offence.

Through a survey carried out over the past month, the teams found that around 25,800 hectares of land was under paddy cultivation, which is expected to result in 1.29 lakh quintals of crop residue.

“The survey teams detected stubble burning at 53 sites and another 56 with no violation. Till October 20, we have imposed environmental penalty of Rs 90,000 on 35 farmers found burning stubble in their fields,” deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said.

Besides, 54 FIRs have also been lodged. While one case was registered under Section 39 of the AIR (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, another 53 were under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

The rapid response teams have been trained to use ATR mobile app to share action taken on the spot. Response time is fixed and it is mandatory for every officer to update action taken within the stipulated period.

Machines available on rent

A total of 1,700 stubble management machines are available in the district. These can be sourced on rent through 67 cooperative societies and 29 custom hiring centres. Besides, there are 75 combines with the super straw management system and 4,000 harrows for stubble management.

ENVIRONMENTAL PENALTY

Less than two acres Rs 2,500
Two to five acres Rs 5,000
Over five acres Rs 15,000
A red entry, making the offender ineligible for any government facility or bank loan, is also made in the respective land records.
SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
Oct 30, 2020 19:46 IST
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
Oct 30, 2020 20:51 IST
IPL 2020, Live Score: Gayle nearing century as KXIP eye strong finish
Oct 30, 2020 21:06 IST
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Oct 30, 2020 16:44 IST

latest news

US may need France-like lockdown to beat Covid-19
Oct 30, 2020 21:04 IST
Assam-Mizoram border row intensifies, highway blocked for 3rd day
Oct 30, 2020 21:02 IST
Maradona turns 60, dreams of scoring another against England
Oct 30, 2020 21:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Quad set to kick off Malabar drills in Bay of Bengal, China to keep watch and all the latest news
Oct 30, 2020 21:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.