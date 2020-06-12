50 people who attended Covid positive man’s funeral quarantined

The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has quarantined 50 people who attended the funeral of a 45-year-old man who died of Covid-19. The deceased was undergoing treatment at Kalwa hospital where he died on June 8. However, after his body was packed and handed over to his family for to last rites, they opened the seal and bathed the body. A few relatives allegedly also hugged and touched the body before cremation.

Local corporator Kamlakar Patil alerted the BNCMC about the incident. Patil said, “The incident took place in Ashirwad Nagar, a slum where people are not aware of the rules to be followed. They brought the body home and as per their ritual opened the seal and bathed the body. Few members also hugged and touched it. When we came to know about the incident, we quarantined 15 members immediately. The remaining 35 were traced on June 11 and have been quarantined.”

Two similar incidents were reported in Ulhasnagar wherein 38 people were found positive.

Patil, in a letter to the corporation and Thane district collector regarding the incident, demanded that people be made aware of the proper protocol to be followed.

With the first of unlockdown, there has been a spike in the number of positive cases in Bhiwandi. In view of the fact that a huge number of people attended funerals, the municipal commissioner has asked residents to stop attending funerals. “We came to know about the said incident and have quarantined those who attended. No rituals that involve touching the body should be performed, only 10 people will be allowed in funerals of those who died due to Covid-19,” said Pravin Ashtikar, BNCMC commissioner.

According to BNCMC health department, a total of 388 people have been quarantined in the city. So far, there were 395 positive cases, of whom, 154 have been discharged. The city has also recorded 21 deaths.