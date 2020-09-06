Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / 50-year-old man charged with molesting two minor Covid-19 patients in Tripura

50-year-old man charged with molesting two minor Covid-19 patients in Tripura

The two 17-year-old patients were admitted to the centre nearly 10 days before they lodged the complaint

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 13:41 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

A 50-year-old member of the cleaning staff of a Covid Care Centre at Kumarghat in Unakoti district, nearly 130 kilometres from Agartala, was charged with molesting two minor Covid-19 patients.

He is yet to be arrested, police said Sunday.

The case was lodged on Friday at Kumarghat police station.

The two 17-year-old patients were admitted to the centre nearly 10 days before they lodged the complaint.



A case was registered against the suspect under Section 354 (a) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 08 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“An investigation is on. Both the complainants are at the centre and their statements would be recorded soon after their release. The man has not been arrested yet,” said Unakoti superintendent of police Rati Ranjan Debnath.

A health officer from Unakoti district said that the man was removed from duty on Friday after the case was lodged against him.

In addition, they submitted a proposal to the state government to appoint a woman as part of the cleaning staff to avoid such incidents.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Sep 06, 2020 14:02 IST
India must hold Facebook accountable
Sep 06, 2020 10:27 IST
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, say police
Sep 06, 2020 12:54 IST
Rhea joins NCB probe, Showik arrested: Latest developments in Sushant case
Sep 06, 2020 14:11 IST

latest news

Bank officer shot dead by three men in Bihar
Sep 06, 2020 14:17 IST
Germany to discuss possible sanctions against Russia over Navalny’s poisoning
Sep 06, 2020 14:15 IST
Noida Metro to fine unmasked commuters Rs 500, Rs 100 for spitting
Sep 06, 2020 14:13 IST
Bengaluru Namma Metro to resume from tomorrow. Here’s all you need to know
Sep 06, 2020 14:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.