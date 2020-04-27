Sections
50-year-old Thane cop recovers; colleagues shower him with petals

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 23:02 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

A 50-year-old senior police officer, who was a Covid patient, was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Monday.

A Nashik resident, he tested positive for coronavirus on April 11 in his home town. He was deployed in one of Thane’s hot spot to contain the situation.

He was brought to a Mumbai hospital for treatment on April 15. After he tested negative, he was discharged.

After he reached Mulund check naka, a group of policemen welcomed him, showering him with flower petals.



The policeman was moved by the gesture.

“My seniors and juniors from Thane took care of me like a family member by keeping in touch with me and motivating me throughout my days in hospital,” he said before leaving for Nashik where he will be home quarantined for few days.

