500 boxes of smuggled liquor seized from truck in Kharar, driver held

The liquor was being smuggled from Chandigarh to Punjab

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 23:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Kharar police on Friday said they have confiscated 50 boxes of Chandigarh-made liquor, which was being smuggled in a truck laden with rice sacks.

The liquor was being smuggled from Chandigarh to Punjab. The driver of the truck, identified as Ranjit Singh Yadav, 27, a resident of Haryana, was arrested by the police.

Kharar deputy superintendent of police, Pal Singh said, “In view of Independence Day, a checkpoint was set up by Kharar police near Sunny Enclave. The police intercepted a truck bearing Haryana registration number (HR45 A-6899) and on checking, 500 boxes of whiskey, hidden inside rice sacks were recovered.”

As per the police, the accused was all set to supply the liquor in Punjab. The truck has been impounded by the police.



A case has been registered against the accused under sections of the Excise Act at City Kharar police station.

