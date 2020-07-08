Sections
Home / Cities / ₹500 fine for not wearing mask, ₹200 for spitting in public place: MBMC

₹500 fine for not wearing mask, ₹200 for spitting in public place: MBMC

The commissioner of Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Dr Vijay Rathod has imposed heavy fines on people for not wearing masks and spitting in public.An advisory has been...

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 01:51 IST

By Ram Parmar,

The commissioner of Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Dr Vijay Rathod has imposed heavy fines on people for not wearing masks and spitting in public.

An advisory has been issued on Monday that a fine of ₹500 will be imposed on those you are spotted without a mask. Repeat offenders will be fined ₹1,000.

A violator caught for the first time for spitting will be charged ₹200 and subsequently will be fined more for repeating the offence. Shopkeepers who are caught violating social distancing norms will be fined ₹2,000 while customers will be fined ₹200.

Consumption of betel leaves, tobacco (gutkha) will also invite penalties said the statement.



The offenders will be charged under sections 188 (disobedience), 269, 270 (spread of infection) of the Indian Penal Code and section 115 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

So far around 350 plus cases have been registered within 24 hours in the twin cities of Mira-Bhayander.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US restricts visas on Chinese officials over Tibet
Jul 08, 2020 02:27 IST
Covid-19 patients can now book ambulances and beds online in Thane
Jul 08, 2020 02:07 IST
CR transports medicines for cancer patients from Maharashtra to Karnataka amid lockdown
Jul 08, 2020 01:55 IST
₹500 fine for not wearing mask, ₹200 for spitting in public place: MBMC
Jul 08, 2020 01:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.