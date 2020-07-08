₹500 fine for not wearing mask, ₹200 for spitting in public place: MBMC

The commissioner of Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Dr Vijay Rathod has imposed heavy fines on people for not wearing masks and spitting in public.

An advisory has been issued on Monday that a fine of ₹500 will be imposed on those you are spotted without a mask. Repeat offenders will be fined ₹1,000.

A violator caught for the first time for spitting will be charged ₹200 and subsequently will be fined more for repeating the offence. Shopkeepers who are caught violating social distancing norms will be fined ₹2,000 while customers will be fined ₹200.

Consumption of betel leaves, tobacco (gutkha) will also invite penalties said the statement.

The offenders will be charged under sections 188 (disobedience), 269, 270 (spread of infection) of the Indian Penal Code and section 115 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

So far around 350 plus cases have been registered within 24 hours in the twin cities of Mira-Bhayander.