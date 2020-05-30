51-year-old man becomes Ludhiana’s eight Covid-19 casualty

The district’s current tally is 183, not including 90 who are from other districts or states (Bloomberg)

A 51-year-old resident of Chhawani Mohalla has become the eight Covid-19 casualty of Ludhiana, confirmed Dr Ashwani Chaudhary, in-charge of the Covid-19 cell of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where the patient breathed his last.

The deceased, identified as Pritpal Singh, had been suffering from multiple comorbidities, including hypertension, diabetes and renal disease, and was rushed to the Deep Hospital in Model Town on Thursday night. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to DMCH and put on ventilator support but he could not survive.

5 FRESH CASES IN CITY

Five new cases of Covid-19 were detected in the city on Friday. While three are residents of Ludhiana, two are from outside the district.

One of the patients a 57-year-old man from Doraha. He had visited two private hospitals in Doraha from where he was referred to Deep Hospital in Model Town on Thursday. Dr Baldeep Singh, managing director of Deep Hospital, said that the patients was showing mild symptoms of coronavirus so he was isolated immediately and his swab samples were taken for testing. The reports that arrived on Friday stated he was positive for the virus.

The second patient is a 33-year-old woman of Green Park area in Ludhiana, who had returned from Mumbai on May 25. The other patient, a 27- year- old man from Samrala, had visited Delhi on May 20 to bring his wife home. After reaching home, he started showing flu-like symptoms. He was rushed to the hospital where his sample were taken. His wife has tested negative for the virus.

The fourth patient is a 58-year-old woman from Patiala who had returned from Chandrapur in Maharashtra on a train on May 24. She had been put up at quarantine centre in Meritorious School after arrival and samples taken for testing. The reports that came in today declared she was Covid-19 positive, civil surgeon Rajesh Bagga said.

A 27-year-old resident of Rishi Nagar, who had come from Mumbai by plane, has also tested positive for the virus. His sample was taken in Chandigarh. He has now been admitted at the Fortis Hospital in Ludhiana.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Agrawal said the district’s current tally is 183, not including 90 who are from other districts or states. The district has so far seen eight Covid-19 deaths.