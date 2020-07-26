52 Ludhiana students to get cash prize for scoring 98% above marks in PSEB Class 12 exams

As many as 52 students from Ludhiana will be getting a cash prize of Rs 5,100 for scoring above 98% in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 exams.

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday had announced a cash prize of Rs 5,100 each for 335 students across the state who scored more than 98% marks in their PSEB Class 12 examinations. He also lauded the efforts of the government school students for their excellent performance in the exams.

Out of 52 students from the district, 45 are from private schools and seven from government schools. Out of the seven students, five are from rural areas.

Balwinder Kaur of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Rajewal, scored 99.78% and topped the district; Akashdeep of Government Senior Secondary School, Sawaddi Kalan, scored 99.33% marks; Shiva Kumar of Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University, and Amanjot Kaur of GSSS, Panj Garaiyan, scored 98.89% marks each.

Kuljeet Kaur of Shaheed-E Azam Sukhdev Thapar GSSS, Bharat Nagar, scored 98.44 %; Jasdeep Kaur of GSSS, Talwandi Kalan, and Sunita Kumari of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill, scored 98.22% marks each.

Swaranjit Kaur, district education officer, secondary, said, “Students have excelled in Class 12 board exams and the cash prize will help them pursue higher studies. This is a great move by the state government.”

TOPPERS WISH TO UTILISE CASH PRIZE FOR FURTHER STUDIES

Akashdeep Singh said, “I got to know about this last night and have decided to keep the amount in my savings account. I aspire to become a lawyer and will utilise this cash prize for further studies.”

Jasdeep Kaur said, “Due to financial constraints at home, I am confused whether to pursue law or do some other course. The cash prize will help me take admission but I am worried about how I will pay the semester fees.”

National level SQAY martial arts player Sunita Kumari aspires to become a physical education lecturer. “I used to get up at 4 am to study and then reach school at 6 am for practice and then attend classes from 9 am and then again go for practice sessions from 3 pm to 6 pm. After reaching home, I used to help my mother in the kitchen and then study for one hour after dinner,” said 17-year-old Kumari.

After coming to know about the CM’s announcement, she said she’ll use the cash prize to pay her college fee and plans to pursue BA, BEd, and MEd and become a teacher. She thanked her teachers and principal Smriti Bhargav for supporting her and said, “My parents are working as laborers in a private company and earning Rs 10,000 per month. I face financial problems at home. My physical education teacher will help me get admission in Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Model Town.”