52 pilgrims back from Nanded test positive in Sangrur, take district corona count up to 63

SANGRUR: With a single-day spike of 52 cases in Sangrur, the total count of coronavirus patients increased to 63 in the district on Monday.

All 52 patients had returned from Takht Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, last week.

The officials said that of the total patients, 48 belong to Sangrur district, three patients are from Nabha in Patiala district and one from Haryana.

Sangrur deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said that 154 samples were sent to laboratories and 52 tested positive for coronavirus. “All these pilgrims were already isolated in different centres of the district. The treatment of new patients, including those from Nabha and Haryana, will be started in the district initially,” Thori said.

The patients are aged between six and 66 years.

Most of the patients belong to Sangrur city, Bhawanigarh and Sunam towns besides Longowal, Dirba, Hasanpur, Kishangarh, Kanjla, Kheri Khurd, Sandour, Mulowal, Gaga and Kular Khurd.

Earlier, Sangrur district had 11 cases of Covid-19 and three patients were discharged after treatment. One patient from the district is undergoing treatment in Patiala.