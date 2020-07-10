52-year-old Dhakoli man is Mohali’s seventh Covid fatality

The district now has 362 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease. (File Photo)

The district’s death toll due to Covid-19 rose to seven on Friday after a 52-year-old man from Dhakoli, Zirakpur, succumbed to the virus.

Four of these deaths happened in the past 11 days, with the very first being reported on March 31. As many as 15 people have died of Covid-19 in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula in the past four months.

The patient who died on Friday was a shopkeeper in Dhakoli.

“He was suffering from type-2 diabetes mellitus and developed fever on June 20. He was admitted to the Panchkula civil hospital on June 27 and was found positive for Covid-19 on June 30. He was shifted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, where his condition worsened. Though he was put on ventilator support, he died on Friday,” said Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali.

He added that the deceased was cremated as per protocol under the observation of health officials.

HIGHEST SPIKE OF 22 CASES

Mohali on Friday also witnessed the highest ever spike of 22 new cases, most of them from the Dera Bassi sub-division. The district’s Covid-19 tally is now 362.

Four patients, including a 50-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man are from Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi.

Three females, aged 42, 20 and 12, are from Sunny Enclave in Kharar, while three males, aged 38, 25 and 18, were found positive in Majat, Kharar.

A 45-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man tested positive in Gillco Valley, Kharar; two patients, a 19-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, in Nayagaon; and two males, aged 73 and 19, in Baltana.

A 57-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were confirmed infected in Dera Bassi, a 27-year-old man in Mubarakpur and a 52-year-old man in Banur.

Besides, a 35-year-old man in Phase 4 and a 32-year-old man in Sector 116 also tested positive.

The civil surgeon said all patients had been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital and they will be taking more samples of their family members.

On Friday, three patients were discharged from the hospital, leaving 99 active cases. As many as 256 patients have recovered and seven have succumbed to the virus.

THREE NEW COVID CASES IN PANCHKULA

Three fresh Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Panchkula, where the number of cases now stands at 136.

The patients are all males - a 34-year-old from Sector 25, a 64-year-old from Maranwala, Kalka, and a 45-year-old from Sector 26. Reports of 62 persons are awaited.

Of the 136 confirmed cases, 110 have recovered from the infection and discharged, while one person has died, leaving 25 active cases.

Deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said 775 people were under home quarantine.