52-year-old kidney patient dies due to Covid-19 in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh

Two army personnel, aged 23 and 33 years, in institutional quarantine at Yol cantonment tested positive and have been shifted to the local Military Hospital

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 14:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The man was admitted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital, Tanda, on July 23 after which his samples for Covid-19 were taken. After he tested positive, he was being taken to the Zonal Hospital in Dharamshala as per the protocol but he died on the way in the ambulance. (Bharat Bhushan/HT file photo)

Shimla: A 52-year-old man died of Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday night, taking the state’s coronavirus toll to 11 so far.

The patient was a resident of Amb village in Jawalamukhi and died in Kangra. So far, three people have died due to Covid-19 in Kangra district.

The man had kidney and liver ailments for which he was undergoing treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Research and Education (PGIMER), Chandigarh, from where he was discharged on July 22.

He was admitted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital, Tanda, on July 23 after which his samples for Covid-19 were taken. After he tested positive, he was being taken to the Zonal Hospital in Dharamshala as per the protocol but he died on the way in the ambulance, Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said.



Apart from this, two army personnel, aged 23 and 33 years, tested positive for Covid-19 in Kangra district on Friday morning. Both were in institutional quarantine at Yol cantonment. They have been shifted to the Military Hospital at Yol.

