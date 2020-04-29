53 booked in Himachal for spreading fake news on social media

As many as 53 people have been booked in Himachal Pradesh for spreading rumors and fake news through various social media platforms ever since the nationwide lockdown has been imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19, informed HP Police spokesperson Kushal Sharma.

Among them, 12 have been booked in Mandi district, 10 in Chamba district, eight in Solan district, seven in Kangra, four in Hamirpur, three each in Bilaspur and Shimla, and one each in Kullu and Sirmaur districts, Sharma said.

Director general of police (DGP) Sita Ram Mardi said that those who have been spreading fake news will be dealt with strictly.

“The situation in the state has been improving as among 40 Covid-19 positive patients, 25 have recovered. However, we need to stay alert as the number of cases in the country has been increasing every single day,” the DGP said.

The state police chief said that as per the direction of the central government, no hospital whether government or private can refuse to treat a patient on the pretext that his Covid-19 test hasn’t been done. “Covid-19 testing is not necessary. Strict action will be taken if any hospital violates the direction,” he said.

He also urged the state units of Rotary and Lions Clubs to come forward and help the state in fighting the novel virus.