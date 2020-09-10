Sections
53-member ITBP team leaves for Gangotri-2 peak in Uttarakhand

The expedition is the first from ITBP in which female officers and jawans are allowed to join an expedition at the frontier level

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 08:49 IST

By Vipin Negi, Hindustan Times Uttarkashi

The ITBP team which left for the mountaineering expedition on Wednesday in Uttarkashi. (HT photo)

A 53-member team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was flagged off for a mountaineering expedition to scale 21,620-ft-high Gangotri-2 peak in Uttarkashi district on Wednesday, said ITBP officials.

The expedition is the first from ITBP in which female officers and jawans are allowed to join an expedition at the frontier level. The 53-member team comprises 11 female officers and jawans, said officials.

Aparna Kumar, deputy inspector general (ITBP), Dehradun, who flagged off the team said, “The team which includes both officers and jawans is the first expedition in the pandemic so far. It will scale the Gangotri-2 peak for which they will start their scaling from Friday.”

Kumar said, “The team was flagged off from ITBP’s base of 35th battalion based in Mahidanda area of Uttarkashi. This is the first time that female members are also included in any expedition till frontier level.”



The DIG also informed that before leaving for the expedition, the team “was given training of 10 days in Uttarkashi based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering.”

