Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / 53-year-old crushed under truck near Giaspura Chowk in Ludhiana

53-year-old crushed under truck near Giaspura Chowk in Ludhiana

The man, who was on a bike, fell down on the road after being hit by the truck; but instead of stopping, the driver accelerated the vehicle and in the process, crushed him under the rear wheels of the truck

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 18:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The victim worked as an electrician at a cycle factory in Dhandhari Khurd. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 53-year-old man was crushed to death under a truck near Giaspura Chowk on Monday evening. The driver fled the spot after the accident but was arrested on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Davinder Singh of Sahnewal. He worked as an electrician at a cycle factory in Dhandhari Khurd. His son, Aman Singh, said that on Monday, Davinder had asked him to meet him near Giaspura Chowk.

“I reached there first and waited for my father. After a while, I saw him coming from the Sherpur side on his motorcycle. When he reached the Giaspur Chowk, a truck hit his bike due to which he fell down on the road,” said Aman. He added that instead of stopping, the truck driver tried to flee with the vehicle and in the process, crushed him under the rear wheel.

Following this, the accused, who was later identified as Jaswinder Singh, left the vehicle and fled on foot.

Based on the victim’s son’s complaint, a case was registered against the truck driver under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Oct 27, 2020 16:26 IST
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Oct 27, 2020 15:25 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty opposes sisters’ petition to quash FIR
Oct 27, 2020 18:05 IST
‘Corruption hurts development’: PM Modi calls for transparent admin process
Oct 27, 2020 17:15 IST

latest news

53-year-old crushed under truck near Giaspura Chowk in Ludhiana
Oct 27, 2020 18:14 IST
India’s growth this year will be negative or near zero: Nirmala Sitharaman
Oct 27, 2020 18:13 IST
Maharashtra CM’s remark of HP being home to cannabis condemnable: Thakur
Oct 27, 2020 18:09 IST
Let noise get to me last time, couldn’t care less now: Starc
Oct 27, 2020 18:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.