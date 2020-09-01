Sections
Home / Cities / 53-year-old rapes minor in Kalyan

53-year-old rapes minor in Kalyan

Titwala police have arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly raping a 12-year-old neighbour when she was alone at home. According to police, the accused Husain Boblai, 53 visited...

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 00:55 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Titwala police have arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly raping a 12-year-old neighbour when she was alone at home. According to police, the accused Husain Boblai, 53 visited her under pretext of repairing the fan and allegedly raped her on Saturday. The girl shared the incident with her teacher, after which a complaint was registered.

The accused identified as Husain Boblai, 53, moved in the area just 10 days ago. He tried to talk to the girl often.

Titwala police said, “On Saturday afternoon after the girl’s parents left for the work, she was playing inside the house with her siblings. The man gave some money to her siblings to bring chocolate, after which, he locked the door and raped the girl. He was threatened the girl not to tell anyone. Although on Sunday, girl went to meet her teacher and narrated the incident.”

Titwala police arrested the accused immediately from his house. He work as a labourer and was at home since past few days. He was arrested under IPC section 376 and POCSO Act.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Aug 31, 2020 19:29 IST
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Sep 01, 2020 00:47 IST
Had Pranabda become PM in 2012, things would have been different: Rajamony
Sep 01, 2020 00:31 IST
‘Important for India and China to reach some kind of equilibrium’: Jaishankar
Aug 31, 2020 23:52 IST

latest news

Bidding adieu to Ganpati: 35,000 cops deployed in Mumbai
Sep 01, 2020 00:58 IST
Hamas announces deal to end Gaza-Israel escalation
Sep 01, 2020 00:58 IST
IAS officer Khemka trains guns at CBI, seeks accountability
Sep 01, 2020 00:57 IST
3-year-old drowns in open car washing pit in Virar
Sep 01, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.