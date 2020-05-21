Sections
Home / Cities / 532-KG HEROIN HAUL: NIA gets custody of kingpin Cheetah till May 29

532-KG HEROIN HAUL: NIA gets custody of kingpin Cheetah till May 29

Rana, who has links with Hizbul Mujahideen and was involved in terror funding, had smuggled heroin and other drugs from Pakistan concealed in rock salt consignments

Updated: May 21, 2020 23:09 IST

By Hindustan Times, Mohali, Hindustan Times Mohali

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday secured the custody of Ranjeet Rana, alias Cheetah, kingpin of the 532-kg heroin haul from Attari in June last year.

Rana was produced before the special NIA court, Mohali, through video conferencing and was remanded in central agency’s custody till May 29.

Rana was arrested on May 9 in a joint operation by NIA, Punjab Police and their Haryana counterpart from a hideout at Begu village in Sirsa district of Haryana.

Rana, who has links with Hizbul Mujahideen and was involved in terror funding, had smuggled heroin and other drugs from Pakistan concealed in rock salt consignments through the integrated check-post (ICP) at the Attari border, 30 km from Amritsar.



NIA had already filed a chargesheet in December last year, against all the 11 accused in the case, including six absconders, to prosecute them for narco-terrorism.

The challan had said, “This is a case of narco-terrorism, having national and international implications with evidence of generation of funds through the proceeds of sale of narcotics smuggled from across the international border.”

The court had granted bail to salt trader Ajay Gupta.

Another accused Gurpinder Singh, 29, who owned Kanishk Enterprises — an import-export firm in Amritsar — died under mysterious circumstances in judicial custody on July 21 last year after which NIA had taken over the investigations.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I was made to walk 3km to hospital in Dombivli: Covid patient
May 22, 2020 00:46 IST
Three youth whose picture with weapons went viral on social media held in Kupwara
May 22, 2020 00:46 IST
Lab staff continues Covid work near Mumbai, loses father
May 22, 2020 00:45 IST
Coronavirus lockdown: Industrial body starts distribution of safety gear among frontline workers
May 22, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.