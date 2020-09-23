Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 54-year-old woman commits suicide in Covid isolation ward of Shimla hospital

54-year-old woman commits suicide in Covid isolation ward of Shimla hospital

Woman was hospitalised after she tested positive on September 18; her son says she was suffering from hypertension also; first case of suicide by Covid patient in hospital in Himachal Pradesh

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 11:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

A resident of Chaupal in Shimla district, the woman tested positive for Covid-19 on September 18 after which she was referred to the hospital and admitted in the isolation ward. (HT file )

A 54-year-old woman diagnosed with coronavirus infection committed suicide by hanging herself in isolation ward of the Deen Dayal Upadhaya Hospital in Shimla on Wednesday.

This is the first case in the state where a Covid-19 patient has committed suicide in hospital. police said.

A resident of Chaupal in Shimla district, she tested positive for Covid-19 on September 18 after which she was referred to the hospital and admitted in the isolation ward, the police said.

She hanged herself in a balcony of the hospital around 12.05am and was found dead by hospital staff who informed the police and her son.

Her son said that she was suffering from hypertension and had frequent headaches for which she was taking treatment from Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla. He said he did not suspect foul play. The woman was a widow.

Shimla superintendent of police Mohit Chawla investigation is on.

