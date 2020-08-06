55 Seechewal, Thappar models based ponds to be developed in Jalandhar

Sections
To ensure recharge of depleting groundwater table and using treated water for the irrigation purposes through eco-friendly ways, the district administration will develop 55...

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 22:46 IST

By HT Correspondent,

To ensure recharge of depleting groundwater table and using treated water for the irrigation purposes through eco-friendly ways, the district administration will develop 55 ponds based on the Seechewal model and the Thappar model in Jalandhar in the current financial year. All 11 blocks will have five model ponds each.

Rural development officials said that Seechewal model is a water treatment model designed by environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal, under which sewage water can be purified and used for irrigation. Similarly, Thappar model, designed by the Thappar University in Patiala, is a technically refined model to treat and use waste water.

ADC Vishesh Sarangal said that construction has been started at 11 villages of different blocks in district under MGNREGA and convergence. Funds, between Rs 16-17 lakh, will be incurred on construction of each pond.

Under these models, officials said used water draining out from houses and other sources, before flowing into the pond, passes through three wells where solid and oily waste are segregated.



He said that the refined liquid then flows into the pond and remains stagnant there for at least seven days, which helps kill germs naturally. Then it can be used to irrigate crops through pumps.

He said that this model helps in recharging groundwater table as sewage water will be treated in three wells and the same will be used for irrigation and farmers will not have to depend on other sources.

He added that Punjab government is making efforts to stop groundwater depleting by plantation of saplings, increasing green cover, promoting maize and other crops which use less water, drip irrigation, and installing rainwater harvesting systems.

