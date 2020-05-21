Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 55-year-old cancer patient tests positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula, taking district count to 26

55-year-old cancer patient tests positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula, taking district count to 26

Resident of Sector 2 had gone to Delhi for cancer treatment but was asked to return after his samples were taken for corona test two days ago

Updated: May 21, 2020 16:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said the man had travelled to Delhi for cancer treatment two days ago where his sample was taken. (Representative Image/HT)

Panchkula: A 55-year-old man from Sector 2, Panchkula, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the district’s corona count to 26.

Civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said the man had travelled to Delhi for cancer treatment two days ago where his sample was taken. He was asked to return as the test reports take two days to come.

Once he tested positive, the civil hospital authorities were informed and he was admitted in its isolation ward in Sector 6.

Health teams have begun the process of contact tracing.



Of the 26 patients in the district so far, 23 have been cured and discharged.

At present, there are two active Covid-19 cases in Panchkula and both are being treated at the civil hospital.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Zydus Cadila supplies 30,000 Covid Kavach Elisa test kits to ICMR for free
May 21, 2020 16:34 IST
MOOCs offered on Swayam will be accepted for credit mobility in colleges: MHRD
May 21, 2020 16:33 IST
Ranthambore tiger reserve has 18-35 caracals, says Rajasthan forest dept
May 21, 2020 16:30 IST
Meet the youngsters who adopted families of widows in this pandemic
May 21, 2020 16:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.