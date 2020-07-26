Sections
Home / Cities / 55-year-old cop dies of Covid; third death in Palghar

55-year-old cop dies of Covid; third death in Palghar

A 55-year-old sub-inspector attached with Waliv police station died due to Covid-19 early morning on Sunday at Unnati Hospital, Panvel, confirmed Sachin Navadkar, public relations...

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:38 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A 55-year-old sub-inspector attached with Waliv police station died due to Covid-19 early morning on Sunday at Unnati Hospital, Panvel, confirmed Sachin Navadkar, public relations officer of Palghar Police.

This is the third Covid-19 fatality in Palghar police. Earlier on July 13, a naik attached to the same police station died in Nallasopara, and on June 9, a 40-year-old hawaldar had succumbed to the disease.

The sub-inspector was admitted to a hospital in Alibaug on July 24 and was later shifted to Unnati Hospital on July 25.

So far, 184 cops in the district have tested positive for Covid-19, of whom 40 are admitted in various Covid care hospitals, and 141 have been discharged, said Navadkar.



According to official data, around 11,190 people have tested positive and 227 have died so far in Palghar district.

