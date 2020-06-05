Sections
Home / Cities / 55-year-old Covid patient dies; kin blame Bhiwandi hospital

55-year-old Covid patient dies; kin blame Bhiwandi hospital

A 55-year-old woman, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died in a Bhiwandi hospital on May 31.The woman and her 62-year-old husband, residents of Gopal Nagar, tested positive a week ago and were...

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 01:09 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

A 55-year-old woman, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died in a Bhiwandi hospital on May 31.

The woman and her 62-year-old husband, residents of Gopal Nagar, tested positive a week ago and were admitted to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

The woman’s relatives alleged that the hospital did not have sufficient ventilators.

“My aunt developed breathlessness but the hospital said all ventilators were occupied. We requested them to shift her to a private hospital but the hospital delayed the process and she died before that,” said the 37-year-old nephew.



The family wrote to the state government and local authorities, blaming the hospital for the death. “If she would have got medical attention on time, she would have been saved. They did not even alert us on time about lack of ventilators,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and local officials met on Wednesday after receiving the letter.

“The incident occurred because of lack of ventilators and hence it is negligence,” said Somaiya.

The family said Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital is the only Covid hospital in Bhiwandi but lacks facilities and is not well-equipped.

Dr Anil Thorat, dean, Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, said that the woman was critical when admitted to the hospital. “The family insisted that we shift her so we had to give a transfer letter but unfortunately she died on her way to the hospital.”

He added that the hospital has 10 ventilators. “We are well-prepared to handle the crisis,” added Thorat.

However, Pravin Ashtikar, commissioner of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation, said, “We had four ventilators till now and six more arrived in the hospital on Wednesday. Based on the requirements, we are making provisions.”

Bhiwandi has recorded 321 Covid-positive cases and 12 deaths till now.

“Positive cases are increasing in Bhiwandi. The municipal corporation has provided only a 100 beds for Covid patients,” said Shahid Ansari, Right to Information activist.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ludhiana tally jumps to 226 with 24 new Covid-19 cases
Jun 05, 2020 02:08 IST
Cyclone Nisarga effect: Mumbai sees heavy rain, thunderstorms
Jun 05, 2020 02:02 IST
Cyclone Nisarga: Many trees lost in Navi Mumbai, Thane
Jun 05, 2020 02:14 IST
Kashid beach: A tourist spot ravaged by the storm
Jun 05, 2020 02:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.