55-year-old man dies, cousin injured in Ludhiana hit-and-run

Pick-up auto drove off after hitting the victims’ motorcycle.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 22:22 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A man died while his cousin was injured after a speeding pick-up auto hit the motorcycle they were riding near the Bharat Nagar Chowk on Sunday morning.

After the accident, the auto driver managed to escape from the spot in his vehicle.

The victim has been identified as Gurjeet Singh, 55, of Guru Harsahai. He, along with his cousin, Gurmeet Singh, 54, was returning home after paying obeisance at a religious place.

Gurmeet told the police, “Gurjeet was driving the bike. When we reached near the Bharat Nagar Chowk, a pickup auto hit the motorcycle from behind. My cousin died on the spot.”



ASI Dharmvir Singh, investigating the case, said the police were trying to trace the auto driver.

