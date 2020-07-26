55-year-old woman dies due to Covid-19 in Himachal

One more death due to Covid-19 was reported in Himachal Pradesh taking the death toll to 12.

A 55-year-old woman of Mohall Govindgarh in Nahan, Sirmaur, succumbed to the virus on Saturday night at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla. She was suffering from kidney ailment and diabetes as well.

She was tested positive for Covid-19 on July 19, after which, she was referred to Deen Dayal Upadhaya Hospital, Shimla, from where she was referred to IGMC as her health deteriorated, confirmed IGMC medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj.

This is the first covid death in Sirmaur.

87 TEST +VE ON SUNDAY

Eighty-seven fresh cases were reported in state on Sunday, taking the total tally to 2,136. Of theses, 929 are active cases. Himachal has crossed the 2,100 mark on the 128th day.

Of total cases reported on Sunday, 41 were reported from Sirmaur, 14 from Kangra, 11 from Shimla, 10 from Sirmaur, seven from Mandi, three from Una and one from Bilaspur.

In Shimla, two persons were tested positive from Mehandli, Rohru. Three persons, including a woman, who is an employee at the HP secretariat, were tested positive. The woman resides in a government colony near the Raj Bhawan, said Shimla chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Surekha Chopda.

Three persons, including a CRPF personnel, were tested positive in Una. All of them have been shifted to Dedicated Covid Care Centre (DCCC), Khad.

In Sirmaur, six persons, including five women, were tested positive in Mohalla Govindgarh at Nahan, while four persons were tested positive in Paonta Sahib, confirmed Sirmaur deputy commissioner R K Purthi.

Thirty-four police personnel who came into contact of a Covid-19 positive person were tested positive at Swarghat in Bilaspur district. The patient was shifted to DCCC, Chandpur.

Special secretary (health) Nipun Jindal said that so far, 12 covid deaths have been reported in state and 1,178 patients have recovered. Also, 15 patients have migrated out of the state.

With 548 cases, Solan is the worst hit district in state, followed by Kangra with 403 cases. Hamirpur has 293 cases, Sirmaur 236, Una 181, Shimla 130, Chamba 93, Bilaspur 69, Mandi 108, Kinnaur 41, and Kullu has 24 cases. With four Covid-19 cases, Lahaul and Spiti is the least affected district.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), HP, has request the state government to follow a consultative approach and avoid stopping industrial activities before announcing any such lockdowns in future.

CII Himachal chairman Col Shailesh Pathak said that announcement of recent two-day lockdown at Baddi, Barotiwala, Nalagarh, and Parwanoo has shattered the pace of economic activity in the biggest industrial corridor in state.

“Industries once again suffered huge losses. But CII stands with the state in its fight against Covid-19 and will continue to play a collaborative and constructive role,” he said.