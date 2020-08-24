Sections
Home / Cities / 55-year-old woman falls into 120ft well in Bhiwani, rescued

55-year-old woman falls into 120ft well in Bhiwani, rescued

A 55-year-old woman from the Patram gate area in Bhiwani, allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping into a 120-foot well. As per the police, the woman attempted suicide bid...

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 01:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

A 55-year-old woman from the Patram gate area in Bhiwani, allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping into a 120-foot well. As per the police, the woman attempted suicide bid over a family dispute. She was rescued by the Haryana Police assistant sub-inspector who took her to Civil hospital in Bhiwani from where she was referred to the Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences after first-aid.

Speaking to HT, ASI Devender, who is also incharge of the Dinod gate check-post in Bhiwani said, “After receiving a call, I reached the spot within five minutes. The woman was stuck in around 30 feet under the well. She was pulled out by clinging onto a rope.”

“The woman’s family members said that she is in a stable condition. We will record her statement on Monday morning,” the ASI added.

